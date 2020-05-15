American Football

League to outline plan to improve racial diversity in coaching, manager roles-source

By Amy Tennery

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - The NFL is expected to present new rules to team owners that will provide incentives to hire racially diverse candidates for coaching and general manager positions, including better draft positions, a source familiar with the plan said on Friday.

The source confirmed media reports https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-to-present-new-resolutions-to-rooney-rule that the rules to be presented at the league's spring meeting on Tuesday specify that teams who hire a person of color as head coach could move up six spots in the third round of the annual draft in the subsequent year.

Hiring a minority candidate for the general manager position could result in moving 10 spots up in the third round.

The NFL declined to comment.

The league came under scrutiny earlier this year after four of five open head coaching positions went to white candidates during the hiring cycle.

Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters at his annual Super Bowl state of the league address in January that the NFL needed to do more when it comes to minority hiring.

"Clearly we are not where we want to be on this level," Goodell said. "We need to change, do something different.

"There's no reason to expect we are going to have a different outcome next year without those kind of changes and we have already begun engaging in those changes," he said.

Tuesday's meeting will be held virtually due to stay-at-home orders aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The league outlined criteria for teams to reopen practice facilities in a memo earlier this month, beginning with 50% of non-player staffers returning to the facilities. (Reporting Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

