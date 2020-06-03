LeBron, NFL players rip Brees after comments about kneeling

NBA superstar LeBron James and even New Orleans Saints teammates Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Thomas and Cameron Jordan took aim at Drew Brees on Wednesday after the quarterback reiterated his objection to those who kneel during the national anthem.

And they weren't alone, as new Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, San

Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and many more bashed the

quarterback over social media.

In an interview posted to Twitter, Brees told Yahoo Finance that he "will

never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of

America or our country." Brees had been asked about his responsibility moving

forward as somebody who is viewed around the league as a leader.

Brees' public comments were his first following the death of George Floyd, who

died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was arrested and had his charge

upgraded to second-degree murder Wednesday. He had pressed his knee on the

neck of Floyd, a black man, for more than eight minutes. Chauvin was also

charged with second-degree manslaughter.

James lowered the boom on Brees for taking the stance of disrespecting the

flag when speaking of Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during in 2016.

Brees said that he disagreed with Kapernick's decision as a way to speak out

against racial injustice.

"Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn't!" James wrote. "You

literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has

absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of (the flag) and our soldiers(men

and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those."

Jenkins, a member of the NFL Players Coalition for racial equality and social

justice, said of Brees in an Instagram video, "It is unfortunate because I

considered you a friend, I looked up to you, you're someone I had a great deal

of respect for, but sometimes you should shut the (bleep) up."

ESPN reported that Jenkins posted the video before speaking Wednesday with

Brees, after which he deleted the post.

Thomas took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Brees.

"He don't know no better," Thomas wrote on Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas followed 15 minutes later with "We don't care if you don't agree and

whoever else how about that."

Brees followed Thomas' tweets with a statement to ESPN.com.

"I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards

to fighting for racial equality and justice," Brees said. "I also stand with

my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other

military men and women who do it on a daily basis."

Sanders, who previously compared joining Brees to playing with Peyton Manning

in Denver, wrote "Smh.. Ignorant" upon hearing his new quarterback's comments.

Jordan offered on Twitter, "I've been told countless times, believe only half

of what you see and none of what you hear. Idk bout it. I do know Actions

speak louder than words. I've been told that a plenty... show me"

Sherman didn't mince words with his assessment of Brees' comments.

"He's beyond lost," Sherman wrote. "Guarantee you there were black men

fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn't seem to be about that.

That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military

into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem."

Former NFL wide receiver Doug Baldwin Jr. tweeted, "@drewbrees the reason my

children have to live in a world that won't empathize with their pain is

because people like you are raising your children to perpetuate the cycle.

Drew, you are the problem."

Brees and Thomas have been on the same page on the field, with the latter

being named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Thomas, 27, caught 149 passes for 1,725 yards last season, both league highs,

and he scored nine touchdowns. He has 470 receptions for 5,512 yards and 32

touchdowns in 63 career games with the Saints.

