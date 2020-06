LeBron, NFL players rip Brees after comments about kneeling

NBA superstar LeBron James and even New Orleans Saints teammates Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Thomas and Cameron Jordan took aim at Drew Brees on Wednesday after the quarterback reiterated his objection to those who kneel during the national anthem.

And they weren't alone, as new Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, San

Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and many more bashed the

quarterback over social media. Even Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron

Rodgers seemed to join the fray.

In an interview posted to Twitter, Brees told Yahoo Finance that he "will

never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of

America or our country." Brees had been asked about his responsibility moving

forward as somebody who is viewed around the league as a leader.

Brees' public comments were his first following the death of George Floyd, who

died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was arrested last week

and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A

second-degree murder charge against him was added Wednesday. He had pressed

his knee on the neck of Floyd, a black man, for more than eight minutes.

Three other former Minneapolis police officers were charged Wednesday with

abetting Chauvin.

James lowered the boom on Brees for taking the stance of disrespecting the

flag when speaking of Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during in 2016.

Brees said that he disagreed with Kaepernick's method of drawing attention to

racial injustice.

"Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn't!" James wrote. "You

literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has

absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of (the flag) and our soldiers(men

and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those."

Jenkins, a member of the NFL Players Coalition for racial equality and social

justice, said of Brees in a later-deleted Instagram video, "Our communities

are under siege and we need help. And what you're telling us is don't ask for

help that way, ask for it a different way. I can't listen to it when you ask

that way. We're done asking, Drew. And people who share your sentiments, who

express those, and push them throughout the world, the airwaves, are the

problem.

"It is unfortunate because I considered you a friend, I looked up to you,

you're someone I had a great deal of respect for, but sometimes you should

shut the (bleep) up."

Jenkins posted the video before speaking Wednesday with Brees, after which he

deleted the post.

Jenkins later wrote online, "I recorded a few videos when thinking of how to

respond to Drew Brees, I don't take any of it back -- I meant what I said -- I

removed the 1st video because I knew it be more about the headlines. I want

people to understand how those of us struggling with what's going on feel."

Rodgers did not mention Brees by name, but his commentary on his verified

Instagram account countered that of his peer and appeared with a photograph of

him locking arms on the sideline with his black teammates. The Rodgers post

appeared after Brees' comments began to draw attention.

"It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now," Rodgers

wrote, in part. "Listen with an open heart, let's educate ourselves, and then

turn word and thought into action."

Thomas took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with Brees.

"He don't know no better," Thomas wrote on Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas followed 15 minutes later with "We don't care if you don't agree and

whoever else how about that."

Brees followed Thomas' tweets with a statement to ESPN.com.

"I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards

to fighting for racial equality and justice," Brees said. "I also stand with

my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other

military men and women who do it on a daily basis."

Sanders, who previously compared joining Brees to playing with Peyton Manning

in Denver, wrote "Smh.. Ignorant" upon hearing his new quarterback's comments.

Jordan offered on Twitter, "I've been told countless times, believe only half

of what you see and none of what you hear. Idk bout it. I do know Actions

speak louder than words. I've been told that a plenty... show me"

Sherman didn't mince words with his assessment of Brees' comments.

"He's beyond lost," Sherman wrote. "Guarantee you there were black men

fighting along side your grandfather but this doesn't seem to be about that.

That uncomfortable conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting military

into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem."

Former NFL wide receiver Doug Baldwin Jr. tweeted, "@drewbrees the reason my

children have to live in a world that won't empathize with their pain is

because people like you are raising your children to perpetuate the cycle.

Drew, you are the problem."

Free agent defensive tackle Damon Harrison tweeted, "How can you be in the

locker rooms, speaking to the players, know the reasoning, and yet still be

dumb enough to believe it's about the flag. Like HOW???? He should know better

than that. He just doesn't care. Damn man not Drew..."

Brees and Thomas have been on the same page on the field, with the latter

being named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Thomas, 27, caught 149 passes for 1,725 yards last season, both league highs,

and he scored nine touchdowns. He has 470 receptions for 5,512 yards and 32

touchdowns in 63 career games with the Saints.

--Field Level Media

