Lions S Kearse suspended three games by NFL

Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse was suspended three games by the NFL on Friday for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Kearse, 26, was charged with driving while intoxicated and carrying a firearm

without a permit in October.

Kearse signed with the Lions in March after spending four seasons with the

Minnesota Vikings.

American Football NFL notebook: McCoy joins Brady, Gronk on Bucs 21 HOURS AGO

He will be allowed to participate in training camp before the suspension goes

into effect for the season opener. He is eligible to return Sept. 28 after the

Lions' game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kearse has recorded 79 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery in 62

career games with the Vikings.

--Field Level Media

American Football Golladay among five Detroit Lions players placed on COVID-19 list -reports YESTERDAY AT 08:40