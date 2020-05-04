American Football

London falling: No NFL International Series in 2020

ByReuters
20 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

NFL International Series games scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City will be staged domestically instead, according to multiple reports.

The full 2020 regular-season schedule is set to be released on Saturday,
according to NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy, but the coronavirus pandemic is
expected to restrict certain elements of the league's plan.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were scheduled for consecutive games in London and
other games were to include the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

The Arizona Cardinals were scheduled to play a home game in Mexico City.

Last week, reports surfaced that the NFL might also be preparing for Saturday
games in the regular season if college football doesn't take place this fall.

--Field Level Media

