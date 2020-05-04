London falling: No NFL International Series in 2020

NFL International Series games scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City will be staged domestically instead.
The NFL confirmed Monday that games would not be played internationally, a
decision the league said was made "after consultation with our clubs, national
and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities and
international stadium partners."
The full 2020 regular-season schedule is set to be released on Saturday,
according to NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy, but the coronavirus pandemic is
expected to restrict certain elements of the league's plan.
"We thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate
support of the NFL," NFL executive vice president Christopher Halpin said in a
statement.
"We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by
being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief
efforts in Mexico and the UK. We look forward to returning for games in both
countries in the 2021 season."
The Jacksonville Jaguars were scheduled for consecutive games in London and
other games were to include the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.
The Arizona Cardinals were scheduled to play a home game in Mexico City.
Last week, reports surfaced that the NFL might also be preparing for Saturday
games in the regular season if college football doesn't take place this fall.
--Field Level Media