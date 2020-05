London falling: No NFL International Series in 2020

NFL International Series games scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City will be staged domestically instead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL confirmed Monday that games would not be played internationally, a

decision the league said was made "after consultation with our clubs, national

and local governments, the NFL Players Association, medical authorities and

international stadium partners."

The full 2020 regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday, the NFL

announced Monday.

"We thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate

support of the NFL," NFL executive vice president Christopher Halpin said in a

statement.

"We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by

being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief

efforts in Mexico and the UK. We look forward to returning for games in both

countries in the 2021 season."

The Jacksonville Jaguars were scheduled for consecutive games in London and

other games were to include the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

The Arizona Cardinals were scheduled to play a home game in Mexico City.

Last week, reports surfaced that the NFL might also be preparing for Saturday

games in the regular season if college football doesn't take place this fall.



