Longtime NFL reporter Banks dies at 56

Banks had just started a new job with the Las Vegas Review-Journal and had

covered the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Saturday night.

Banks, who previously worked more than 16 years for Sports Illustrated, died

in his sleep.

"Words can't express the depth of sadness the Review-Journal staff feels for

Don's family and friends," Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said

Sunday. "Beyond a sportswriting institution, Don was a dedicated husband and

father and a class act. No NFL journalist commanded more respect. The sport

has lost one of its finest storytellers."

