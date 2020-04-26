Los Angeles Chargers 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (6).

Justin Herbert, QB

6-6, 236, Oregon

1 (23). Kenneth Murray, LB

6-3, 241, Oklahoma

4 (112). Joshua Kelley, RB

5-11, 212, UCLA

5 (151). Joe Reed, WR

6-1, 224, Virginia

6 (186). Alohi Gilman, S

5-11, 201, Notre Dame

7 (220). K.J. Hill, WR

6-0, 196, Ohio State

Grade: C

A small trade up two spots could have netted Tua Tagovailoa, but the Chargers

either preferred Herbert or had no preference (unlikely). GM Tom Telesco saved

his aggression to trade up for Murray, burning second- and third-round picks.

That's a lot of risk, as both Herbert and Murray lack great instincts. Reed

and Hill were nice values late, but offensive tackle wasn't addressed. Either

way, it all rides on Herbert and history says that's a coin flip.

Best pick

Yet another receiver who slipped in a standout class, Reed might be a second-

or third-round pick in a typical year. The Chargers nabbed him in Round 5. He

should contribute as a gadget guy while providing insurance with Keenan Allen

and Mike Williams in contract years.

Upside pick

Herbert's tools are no secret; he's well-built, mobile and has a very strong

arm. With Tyrod Taylor, the Chargers don't have to play him immediately, but

Herbert has the smarts to pick up the playbook quickly. The question is if he

can improve his instincts and processing speed.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

