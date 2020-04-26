American Football

Los Angeles Chargers 2020 NFL Draft review

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
12 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

1 (6).

Justin Herbert, QB

6-6, 236, Oregon

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL Draft reviewLas Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL Draft review

31 MINUTES AGO

1 (23). Kenneth Murray, LB

6-3, 241, Oklahoma

4 (112). Joshua Kelley, RB

5-11, 212, UCLA

5 (151). Joe Reed, WR

6-1, 224, Virginia

6 (186). Alohi Gilman, S

5-11, 201, Notre Dame

7 (220). K.J. Hill, WR

6-0, 196, Ohio State

Grade: C

A small trade up two spots could have netted Tua Tagovailoa, but the Chargers
either preferred Herbert or had no preference (unlikely). GM Tom Telesco saved
his aggression to trade up for Murray, burning second- and third-round picks.
That's a lot of risk, as both Herbert and Murray lack great instincts. Reed
and Hill were nice values late, but offensive tackle wasn't addressed. Either
way, it all rides on Herbert and history says that's a coin flip.

Best pick

Yet another receiver who slipped in a standout class, Reed might be a second-
or third-round pick in a typical year. The Chargers nabbed him in Round 5. He
should contribute as a gadget guy while providing insurance with Keenan Allen
and Mike Williams in contract years.

Upside pick

Herbert's tools are no secret; he's well-built, mobile and has a very strong
arm. With Tyrod Taylor, the Chargers don't have to play him immediately, but
Herbert has the smarts to pick up the playbook quickly. The question is if he
can improve his instincts and processing speed.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft reviewKansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Kansas City Chiefs 2020 NFL Draft review

AN HOUR AGO
Denver Broncos 2020 NFL Draft reviewDenver Broncos 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Denver Broncos 2020 NFL Draft review

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLas Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL Draft review