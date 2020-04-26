Los Angeles Rams 2020 NFL Draft review

Los Angeles Rams

2 (52). Cam Akers, RB

5-10, 217, Florida State

American Football Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft review 14 MINUTES AGO

2 (57). Van Jefferson, WR

6-2, 200, Florida

3 (84). Terrell Lewis, OLB

6-6, 262, Alabama

3 (104). Terrell Burgess, S

5-11, 202, Utah

4 (136). Brycen Hopkins, TE

6-4, 245, Purdue

6 (199). Jordan Fuller, S

6-2, 203, Ohio State

7 (234). Clay Johnston, LB

6-1, 227, Baylor

7 (248). Sam Sloman, K

5-8, 205, Miami (Ohio)

7 (250). Tremayne Anchrum, G

6-2, 314, Clemson

Grade: B

The Rams did well with quantity despite not having a first-round pick, which

went to Jacksonville in the package for Jalen Ramsey. Akers shined despite a

poor Florida State O-line, and he should start immediately, while Jefferson

will battle Josh Reynolds for the third wideout spot. Lewis was a palatable

risk late in Round 3, and Burgess and Fuller give the secondary extra

dimension. That said, the Rams didn't reinforce an O-line that crumbled in

2019.

Best pick

While not a big name, Burgess is skilled and instinctive, and he brings the

Rams major versatility. He can play deep but also has ample experience in the

slot. Along with Taylor Rapp and John Johnson, the Rams now have a

multi-faceted group of safeties.

Upside pick

The primary reason Lewis was still available late in third round is health, as

he has a lengthy injury history. But when on the field, he flashes impressive

athleticism, and he might only be scratching the surface. He should have a

chance to play early on the edge.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

American Football Buffalo Bills 2020 NFL Draft review 18 MINUTES AGO