American Football

Los Angeles Rams 2020 NFL Draft review

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Los Angeles Rams

2 (52). Cam Akers, RB

5-10, 217, Florida State

Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft reviewMiami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft review

14 MINUTES AGO

2 (57). Van Jefferson, WR

6-2, 200, Florida

3 (84). Terrell Lewis, OLB

6-6, 262, Alabama

3 (104). Terrell Burgess, S

5-11, 202, Utah

4 (136). Brycen Hopkins, TE

6-4, 245, Purdue

6 (199). Jordan Fuller, S

6-2, 203, Ohio State

7 (234). Clay Johnston, LB

6-1, 227, Baylor

7 (248). Sam Sloman, K

5-8, 205, Miami (Ohio)

7 (250). Tremayne Anchrum, G

6-2, 314, Clemson

Grade: B

The Rams did well with quantity despite not having a first-round pick, which
went to Jacksonville in the package for Jalen Ramsey. Akers shined despite a
poor Florida State O-line, and he should start immediately, while Jefferson
will battle Josh Reynolds for the third wideout spot. Lewis was a palatable
risk late in Round 3, and Burgess and Fuller give the secondary extra
dimension. That said, the Rams didn't reinforce an O-line that crumbled in
2019.

Best pick

While not a big name, Burgess is skilled and instinctive, and he brings the
Rams major versatility. He can play deep but also has ample experience in the
slot. Along with Taylor Rapp and John Johnson, the Rams now have a
multi-faceted group of safeties.

Upside pick

The primary reason Lewis was still available late in third round is health, as
he has a lengthy injury history. But when on the field, he flashes impressive
athleticism, and he might only be scratching the surface. He should have a
chance to play early on the edge.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

Buffalo Bills 2020 NFL Draft reviewBuffalo Bills 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Buffalo Bills 2020 NFL Draft review

18 MINUTES AGO
Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft reviewSeattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleCarolina Panthers 2020 NFL Draft review
Next articleSeattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review