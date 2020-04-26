Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft review

Miami Dolphins
1 (5). Tua Tagovailoa, QB
6-0, 217, Alabama
1 (18). Austin Jackson, OT
6-5, 322, USC
1 (30). Noah Igbinoghene, CB
5-10, 198, Auburn
2 (39). Robert Hunt, OL
6-5, 323, Louisiana-Lafayette
2 (56). Raekwon Davis, DT
6-6, 311, Alabama
3 (70). Brandon Jones, S
5-11, 198, Texas
4 (111). Solomon Kindley, G
6-3, 337, Georgia
5 (154). Jason Strowbridge, DE/DT
6-4, 275, North Carolina
5 (164). Curtis Weaver, OLB/DE
6-2, 265, Boise State
6 (185). Blake Ferguson, LS
6-3, 229, LSU
7 (246). Malcolm Perry, WR
5-10, 186, Navy
Grade: B
After trading away Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami had to nail it,
and early signs are promising. The top five or six picks could start, though
Tagovailoa can be eased in if needed. It was borderline shocking the Dolphins
didn't draft a running back, but they acquired Matt Breida for a
fifth-rounder. Jackson, Igbinoghene and Davis were all minor reaches, and
drafting any long-snapper is foolish, but Kindley, Strowbridge and Weaver
brought great value.
Best pick
Even with his injury history, Tagovailoa brings a rare combination of
accuracy, foot quickness and mental processing. The Dolphins had to get a
quarterback of the future, and they managed to land him without trading up. It
couldn't have worked out better.
Upside pick
Jackson will take some lumps if he plays early, but his combination of size,
length (34 1/8-inch arms) and movement traits is hard to find along the
offensive line. If O-line coach Steve Marshall can help Jackson add some
polish, he could become an adequate replacement for Tunsil.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media