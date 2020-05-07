Michigan's Harbaugh to NFL, NCAA: Overhaul draft rules

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is openly lobbying the NFL and NCAA to consider altering what he considers antiquated rules for entering the draft.

Harbaugh, who played and coached in the NFL and has made multiple stops as a

college football coach, believes the 1990 rule that forces college players to

wait three years from their high school graduation to be dated.

"By my 30th birthday, I was blessed and fortunate to have played professional

football for seven years and accumulated enough money to put my family in a

good place, with a degree that presented opportunities outside of football as

well," Harbaugh wrote in an open letter. "While that was great for me and can

be for many current football athletes, it may not be best for all. There are

‘early bloomers,' capable of competing in the NFL and earning a livelihood

at an earlier age.

American Football Reports: NFL spells out facility-reopening guidelines 21 HOURS AGO

"The goal would be to create a scenario that makes adjustments for all current

and future student-athletes that puts the timeline for transition to

professional football at their discretion and that of their family. I propose

an option that allows them to make the decision that is best for them."

Harbaugh said the goal of his two-page letter is drive conversation that leads

to change including "clean, clear and concise" rules such as a five-year

window for players to complete four years of eligibility.

NFL draft age and eligibility restrictions have been the subject of an ongoing

discussion without driving change.

But according to American Football Coaches Association executive direction

Todd Berry, almost half of college coaches support allowing players to enter

the NFL draft when they feel they're ready.

But that was prior to the NCAA's board of governors announcing last week that

support for a plan to allow college athletes more opportunities to make money

during their time in school was growing and could be in place next year.

"Some say, 'Hey let's keep this model as it is, and if they want a way to make

more than that, they can go pro,'" Berry said Thursday.

--Field Level Media

American Football The Essential Stories: 'The band is on the field!' - The greatest play in college history YESTERDAY AT 10:51