No new positive tests for the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and
Kansas City Chiefs could allow for the all games to be played this week. The
Titans, who've had two dozen positive tests for the virus counting players and
staff, could return to the team facility for the first time in nine days. A
formal practice has not been held in Nashville since two days before the
Titans played the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.
The Titans are now tentatively scheduled to play their Week 5 game on Tuesday
against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills then would play their scheduled Thursday
game against the Chiefs next Sunday to keep the Week 6 schedule largely
intact.
New England, which flew in and out of Kansas City on Monday night, hosts the
Denver Broncos on Monday. That game had been scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET
kickoff Sunday before Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for
COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Chiefs have not returned any positive tests since last week -- practice
squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was the only positive -- but the incubation
period for the coronavirus varies greatly. Only three days have passed since
the Chiefs and Patriots met at Arrowhead Stadium.
