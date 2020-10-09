No new positive tests for the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and

Kansas City Chiefs could allow for the all games to be played this week. The

Titans, who've had two dozen positive tests for the virus counting players and

staff, could return to the team facility for the first time in nine days. A

formal practice has not been held in Nashville since two days before the

Titans played the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

The Titans are now tentatively scheduled to play their Week 5 game on Tuesday

against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills then would play their scheduled Thursday

game against the Chiefs next Sunday to keep the Week 6 schedule largely

intact.

American Football Two Week 5 games pushed back after positive COVID-19 tests 14 HOURS AGO

New England, which flew in and out of Kansas City on Monday night, hosts the

Denver Broncos on Monday. That game had been scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET

kickoff Sunday before Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for

COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Chiefs have not returned any positive tests since last week -- practice

squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was the only positive -- but the incubation

period for the coronavirus varies greatly. Only three days have passed since

the Chiefs and Patriots met at Arrowhead Stadium.

--Field Level Media

American Football NFL: 26 positive tests in latest results YESTERDAY AT 18:35