Negatives in New England, Nashville positive for NFL Week 5

There are potential snafus to the NFL's Week 5 lineup.
Additional positive tests for the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots or
Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend could lead to calling off those games.
And the New York Jets closed their facility on Friday while attempting to
confirm the positive test of one of their players, according to multiple
reports.
No new positive tests for the Titans, Patriots and Chiefs overnight would
likely allow for their games to be played this week.
The Titans, who have had two dozen positive tests for the virus counting
players and staff, could return to the team facility for the first time in
nine days. A formal practice has not been held in Nashville since two days
before the Titans played the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.
The Titans are now tentatively scheduled to play their Week 5 game on Tuesday
against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills then would play their scheduled Thursday
game against the Chiefs next Sunday to keep the Week 6 schedule largely
intact.
New England, which flew in and out of Kansas City on Monday, hosts the Denver
Broncos on Monday. That game had been scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff
Sunday before Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19
on Tuesday.
The Chiefs have not returned any positive tests since last week -- practice
squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu was the only positive -- but the incubation
period for the coronavirus varies greatly. Only three days have passed since
the Chiefs and Patriots met at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Jets are coming off of their fourth consecutive loss to open the 2020
season and last played on Thursday night in Week 4.
