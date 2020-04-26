American Football

New England Patriots 2020 NFL Draft review

ByReuters
10 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

2 (37).

Kyle Dugger, S

6-1, 217, Lenoir-Rhyne

2 (60). Josh Uche, LB

6-1, 245, Michigan

3 (87). Anfernee Jennings, OLB

6-2, 256, Alabama

3 (91). Devin Asiasi, TE

6-3, 257, UCLA

3 (101). Dalton Keene, TE

6-4, 253, Virginia Tech

5 (159). Justin Rohrwasser, K

6-3, 230, Marshall

6 (182). Michael Onwenu, G

6-3, 344, Michigan

6 (195). Justin Herron, G

6-4, 308, Wake Forest

6 (204). Cassh Malula, LB

6-0, 248, Wyoming

7 (230). Dustin Woodard, C

6-2, 291, Memphis

Grade: C-

The Patriots hit several needs, but the value was inconsistent. Normally one
to trade down Bill Belichick was surprisingly aggressive. Trade-ups for Uche,
Asiasi and Keene -- with the tight ends being reaches on many boards -- cost
three third-rounders, three fourth-rounders, a fifth and a sixth, with a
fourth and a fifth (Rohrwasser) in return. Was that the best use of resources?
Also, why didn't New England draft a quarterback or wide receiver?

Best pick

Some teams might struggle to find a position for Uche, a sawed-off pass rusher
most likely too small to hold up at defensive end. But when most see a
tweener, the Patriots see versatility. They'll deploy Uche all over the
formation, using his burst to threaten quarterbacks.

Upside pick

Making the jump from Lenoir-Rhyne to Round 2 takes major talent, and Dugger
has it in spades. A safety who could dabble at linebacker, he has terrific
size, length (32 7/8-inch arms) and athleticism. He excelled at both the
Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

