New England Patriots 2020 NFL Draft review

2 (37).
Kyle Dugger, S
6-1, 217, Lenoir-Rhyne
2 (60). Josh Uche, LB
6-1, 245, Michigan
3 (87). Anfernee Jennings, OLB
6-2, 256, Alabama
3 (91). Devin Asiasi, TE
6-3, 257, UCLA
3 (101). Dalton Keene, TE
6-4, 253, Virginia Tech
5 (159). Justin Rohrwasser, K
6-3, 230, Marshall
6 (182). Michael Onwenu, G
6-3, 344, Michigan
6 (195). Justin Herron, G
6-4, 308, Wake Forest
6 (204). Cassh Malula, LB
6-0, 248, Wyoming
7 (230). Dustin Woodard, C
6-2, 291, Memphis
Grade: C-
The Patriots hit several needs, but the value was inconsistent. Normally one
to trade down Bill Belichick was surprisingly aggressive. Trade-ups for Uche,
Asiasi and Keene -- with the tight ends being reaches on many boards -- cost
three third-rounders, three fourth-rounders, a fifth and a sixth, with a
fourth and a fifth (Rohrwasser) in return. Was that the best use of resources?
Also, why didn't New England draft a quarterback or wide receiver?
Best pick
Some teams might struggle to find a position for Uche, a sawed-off pass rusher
most likely too small to hold up at defensive end. But when most see a
tweener, the Patriots see versatility. They'll deploy Uche all over the
formation, using his burst to threaten quarterbacks.
Upside pick
Making the jump from Lenoir-Rhyne to Round 2 takes major talent, and Dugger
has it in spades. A safety who could dabble at linebacker, he has terrific
size, length (32 7/8-inch arms) and athleticism. He excelled at both the
Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media