New Orleans police issue arrest warrant for Browns' Beckham

college football championship.

The New Orleans police said in a statement the warrant involved a charge of misdemeanor simple battery in regards to the incident.

After watching his alma mater Louisiana State University beat Clemson University at the Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, Beckham joined the team in the locker room, where he was seen dancing and celebrating with players.

One video that surfaced showed the former first-round NFL draft pick of the New York Giants appearing to make contact with an officer's buttocks.

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation." (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Bill Berkrot)