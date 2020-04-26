New Orleans Saints 2020 NFL Draft review

New Orleans Saints
1 (24). Cesar Ruiz, C
6-3, 307, Michigan
3 (74). Zack Baun, LB
6-2, 238, Wisconsin
3 (105). Adam Trautman, TE
6-6, 255, Dayton
7 (240). Tommy Stevens, QB
6-5, 235, Mississippi State
Grade: C+
Nobody mortgages the future for the present like the Saints, who ran out of
picks on Day 2 before trading back into the seventh round for Stevens. New
Orleans certainly grabbed quality players. Ruiz could start Day 1 at guard,
and Baun was a borderline first-rounder with versatility. Trautman nearly slid
to Day 3 despite starring at the Senior Bowl. The problem is the Saints made
only four picks and are already without third- and sixth-rounders in 2021.
Best pick
He cost four picks to acquire, but Trautman was arguably a top-three tight end
in the class, as one of the few available who is both a plus blocker and
receiver. The Saints use multi-tight end sets often, and Trautman provides a
perfect complement to speedster Jared Cook.
Upside pick
Some expected Baun to go in Round 1, but he slipped after a diluted sample at
the NFL Scouting Combine, and some question his position fit. While
undersized, Baun is a great athlete and pass rusher. He should play both off
the ball and on the edge for New Orleans.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media