New Orleans Saints 2020 NFL Draft review

New Orleans Saints

1 (24). Cesar Ruiz, C

6-3, 307, Michigan

3 (74). Zack Baun, LB

6-2, 238, Wisconsin

3 (105). Adam Trautman, TE

6-6, 255, Dayton

7 (240). Tommy Stevens, QB

6-5, 235, Mississippi State

Grade: C+

Nobody mortgages the future for the present like the Saints, who ran out of

picks on Day 2 before trading back into the seventh round for Stevens. New

Orleans certainly grabbed quality players. Ruiz could start Day 1 at guard,

and Baun was a borderline first-rounder with versatility. Trautman nearly slid

to Day 3 despite starring at the Senior Bowl. The problem is the Saints made

only four picks and are already without third- and sixth-rounders in 2021.

Best pick

He cost four picks to acquire, but Trautman was arguably a top-three tight end

in the class, as one of the few available who is both a plus blocker and

receiver. The Saints use multi-tight end sets often, and Trautman provides a

perfect complement to speedster Jared Cook.

Upside pick

Some expected Baun to go in Round 1, but he slipped after a diluted sample at

the NFL Scouting Combine, and some question his position fit. While

undersized, Baun is a great athlete and pass rusher. He should play both off

the ball and on the edge for New Orleans.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

