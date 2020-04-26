American Football

New Orleans Saints 2020 NFL Draft review

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
32 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

New Orleans Saints

1 (24). Cesar Ruiz, C

6-3, 307, Michigan

Chicago Bears 2020 NFL Draft reviewChicago Bears 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Chicago Bears 2020 NFL Draft review

41 MINUTES AGO

3 (74). Zack Baun, LB

6-2, 238, Wisconsin

3 (105). Adam Trautman, TE

6-6, 255, Dayton

7 (240). Tommy Stevens, QB

6-5, 235, Mississippi State

Grade: C+

Nobody mortgages the future for the present like the Saints, who ran out of
picks on Day 2 before trading back into the seventh round for Stevens. New
Orleans certainly grabbed quality players. Ruiz could start Day 1 at guard,
and Baun was a borderline first-rounder with versatility. Trautman nearly slid
to Day 3 despite starring at the Senior Bowl. The problem is the Saints made
only four picks and are already without third- and sixth-rounders in 2021.

Best pick

He cost four picks to acquire, but Trautman was arguably a top-three tight end
in the class, as one of the few available who is both a plus blocker and
receiver. The Saints use multi-tight end sets often, and Trautman provides a
perfect complement to speedster Jared Cook.

Upside pick

Some expected Baun to go in Round 1, but he slipped after a diluted sample at
the NFL Scouting Combine, and some question his position fit. While
undersized, Baun is a great athlete and pass rusher. He should play both off
the ball and on the edge for New Orleans.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

New York Giants 2020 NFL Draft reviewNew York Giants 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

New York Giants 2020 NFL Draft review

AN HOUR AGO
Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft reviewDallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft review

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleChicago Bears 2020 NFL Draft review
Next articleTampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft review