New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (11).
Mekhi Becton, OT
6-7, 364, Louisville
2 (59). Denzel Mims, WR
6-3, 207, Baylor
3 (68). Ashtyn Davis, S
6-1, 202, Cal
3 (79). Jabari Zuniga, DE
6-3, 264, Florida
4 (120). Lamical Perine, RB
5-11, 216, Florida
4 (125). James Morgan, QB
6-4, 229, Florida International
4 (129). Cameron Clark, G
6-5, 308, Charlotte
5 (158). Bryce Hall, CB
6-1, 202, Virginia
6 (191). Braden Mann, P
5-11, 198, Texas A&M
Grade: B+
GM Joe Douglas quietly had an outstanding debut draft. He added value via two
trade-downs and bought low on former second-round cornerback Quincy Wilson by
sending Indianapolis a sixth-round pick. Becton and (especially) Mims could
have gone earlier, while Davis and Zuniga are both very talented. Hall was a
borderline first-round pick before an ankle injury. Another receiver would
have been nice, but the Jets should be beaming after bolstering the O-line.
Best pick
Despite having a major need, the Jets were very patient in a deep receiving
class. They were rewarded when Mims fell to them at No. 59, even after they
traded down. That's great value for a fringe first-round prospect, and Mims
has the skill set to be an X receiver in the NFL.
Upside pick
There aren't many players with more upside than Becton. The biggest player in
the draft, he moves incredibly well for a 364-pounder, with light feet and the
balance to square up much smaller players in the open field. He could become a
star at left or right tackle.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media