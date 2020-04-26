American Football

New York Jets 2020 NFL Draft review

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

1 (11).

Mekhi Becton, OT

6-7, 364, Louisville

2 (59). Denzel Mims, WR

6-3, 207, Baylor

3 (68). Ashtyn Davis, S

6-1, 202, Cal

3 (79). Jabari Zuniga, DE

6-3, 264, Florida

4 (120). Lamical Perine, RB

5-11, 216, Florida

4 (125). James Morgan, QB

6-4, 229, Florida International

4 (129). Cameron Clark, G

6-5, 308, Charlotte

5 (158). Bryce Hall, CB

6-1, 202, Virginia

6 (191). Braden Mann, P

5-11, 198, Texas A&M

Grade: B+

GM Joe Douglas quietly had an outstanding debut draft. He added value via two
trade-downs and bought low on former second-round cornerback Quincy Wilson by
sending Indianapolis a sixth-round pick. Becton and (especially) Mims could
have gone earlier, while Davis and Zuniga are both very talented. Hall was a
borderline first-round pick before an ankle injury. Another receiver would
have been nice, but the Jets should be beaming after bolstering the O-line.

Best pick

Despite having a major need, the Jets were very patient in a deep receiving
class. They were rewarded when Mims fell to them at No. 59, even after they
traded down. That's great value for a fringe first-round prospect, and Mims
has the skill set to be an X receiver in the NFL.

Upside pick

There aren't many players with more upside than Becton. The biggest player in
the draft, he moves incredibly well for a 364-pounder, with light feet and the
balance to square up much smaller players in the open field. He could become a
star at left or right tackle.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

