The league and union issued a joint statement Wednesday updating the progress

of the NFL Votes and #AthleteAndVoter initiatives, launched in August "to

encourage voter education, registration and activation."

"All 32 clubs and players throughout the league united to promote the

initiative, which has reached tens of millions of people to date," read the

press release.

All NFL players and personnel received comprehensive voter education, and

several teams reported 100 percent player registrations.

Half the teams are using their stadiums or facilities for election-related

activities, including early voting and/or Election Day polling sites.

The NFL, NFLPA and club facilities will be closed on Nov. 3 "to ensure that

every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the right to

vote and may safely support voting efforts in their communities."

Wednesday's statement recognized several players for participating in national

public service announcements, including Seattle's Shaquem and Shaquill

Griffin, Atlanta's Todd Gurley, New Orleans' Cam Jordan, San Francisco's

George Kittle, Houston's Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil, and Seattle's

Russell Wilson and coach Pete Carroll.

--Field Level Media

