NFL-A look at Tom Brady's career

During 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady led the team to six Super Bowl titles, was the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player a record four times, the National Football League Most Valuable Player three times and never had a losing season as the Patriots' starting quarterback. Brady also owns numerous individual NFL records, including most total victories (249), most appearances in a Super Bowl (nine) and most playoff wins (30). He sits second in career passing yards (74,571) and touchdown passes (541) and is one of only two players in NFL history with 70,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr * Born Aug. 3, 1977 in San Mateo, California * Age: 42 * Wife: Model Gisele Bündchen (married 2009) * Education: University of Michigan NFL CAREER * Drafted in sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft (199th overall pick) by the New England Patriots * Was with Patriots for 20 season, an NFL record for quarterbacks. * Became Patriots starting quarterback after injury to Drew Bledsoe in 2001. * Never had a losing record as a starting quarterback. NFL HIGHLIGHTS, AWARDS * Six time Super Bowl champion (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018 seasons) * Four time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (2001, 2003, 2014, 2016 season) * Three time NFL Most Valuable Player (2007, 2010, 2017) * Fourteen time Pro Bowl Selection (2001, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009-2018) NFL RECORDS * Most Super Bowl appearances (9) * Most Super Bowl victories (6) * Most total victories ( 249 wins vs 70 losses) * Most playoff victories (30) * Most career passing yards (74,571) * Most touchdown passes (541) (Compiled by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina)