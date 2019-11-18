NFL adjusts Week 13 schedule, Raiders-Chiefs into spotlight slot

The league announced Monday that the Dec. 1 game between the Kansas City

Chiefs and Oakland Raiders was moved to the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot on CBS.

Both teams are 6-4 entering the Chiefs' game in Mexico City on Monday night

against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bumped from that slot on CBS, the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game

will be played at 1 p.m. ET.

Week 13 includes three Thursday games on Thanksgiving, starting with the

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Buffalo Bills

in the afternoon game and a primetime pairing between the host Atlanta Falcons

and New Orleans Saints.

Kansas City beat the Raiders 28-10 in their first meeting of the season in

Week 2.

--Field Level Media