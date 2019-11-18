NFL adjusts Week 13 schedule, Raiders-Chiefs into spotlight slot

By Reuters

1 hour ago

An AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium was bumped into the featured spot in the NFL Week 13 game lineup.

The league announced Monday that the Dec. 1 game between the Kansas City
Chiefs and Oakland Raiders was moved to the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot on CBS.
Both teams are 6-4 entering the Chiefs' game in Mexico City on Monday night
against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bumped from that slot on CBS, the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game
will be played at 1 p.m. ET.

Week 13 includes three Thursday games on Thanksgiving, starting with the
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Buffalo Bills
in the afternoon game and a primetime pairing between the host Atlanta Falcons
and New Orleans Saints.

Kansas City beat the Raiders 28-10 in their first meeting of the season in
Week 2.

--Field Level Media

