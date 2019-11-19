NFL adjusts Week 13 schedule, Raiders-Chiefs into spotlight slot
An AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium was bumped into the featured spot in the NFL Week 13 game lineup.
The league announced Monday that the Dec. 1 game between the Kansas City
Chiefs and Oakland Raiders was moved to the 4:25 p.m. ET time slot on CBS. The
Chiefs are 7-4 after a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City
on Monday night. The Raiders are 6-4.
Bumped from that slot on CBS, the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game
will be played at 1 p.m. ET.
Week 13 includes three Thursday games on Thanksgiving, starting with the
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Buffalo Bills
in the afternoon game and a primetime pairing between the host Atlanta Falcons
and New Orleans Saints.
Kansas City beat the Raiders 28-10 in their first meeting of the season in
Week 2.
--Field Level Media