NFL players will undergo daily COVID-19 tests for at least the first two weeks of training camp after the union and the league reached an agreement on the matter Monday.
The NFL Players Association demanded the protocol as part of a push for player
safety as a priority with teams reporting to training camp. Rookies for the
Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs began arriving at camp on Monday.
Most teams require rookies, and in some cases quarterbacks, to report days
before veterans. The two-week testing window applies to the start of training
camp regardless of varied reporting dates by team.
NFL agrees to daily coronavirus testing
The NFLPA said in a statement, "Our union has been pushing for the strongest
testing and tracing protocols to keep our players safe. The testing protocols
we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely
and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season."
Talks continue between the union and the NFL in an attempt to iron out other
issues, some of which have been contentious.
If positives fall below the 5 percent threshold for players and coaches
following the two-week period, testing will shift to every other day. However,
if at any point the positivity rate exceeds 5 percent, daily testing would
resume.
"This is ongoing work," Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said
of the testing agreement. "There's no finish line with health and safety, and
I think these protocol are living, breathing documents, which means they will
change as we get new information. They will undoubtedly be changing over time,
which is what we usually see in medicine."
Sills said in June that "public health adjustments" would be needed and
expected as the season gets underway. The NFL's plan is for the season to
begin as scheduled on Sept. 10, with concessions being made for a shortened
preseason that could include just one game per team.
Last week, Sills said he "absolutely expects" widespread positive tests in
training camp.
Players collectively posted their push for the NFL to focus on player safety,
underscoring their desire to play this season, on Sunday.
Drew Brees, J.J. Watt, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson all posted similar
messages with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
"What you are seeing today is our guys standing up for each other and for the
work their union leadership has done to keep everyone as safe as possible,"
NFL Players Association president J.C. Tretter posted on Twitter. "The NFL
needs to listen to our union and adopt the experts' recommendations."
In a memo sent to teams on Saturday, the league said camps would open as
scheduled. Rookies are to report on Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players
are to report two days later, and all other players are to report on July 28.
