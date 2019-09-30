NFL bans Raiders LB Burfict for rest of 2019 season

The NFL announced Burfict's punishment for the helmet-to-helmet hit that

prompted his ejection from Sunday's 31-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The league released a portion of the letter sent to Burfict from NFL vice

president of football operations Jon Runyan:

"There were no mitigating circumstances on this play. Your contact was

unnecessary, flagrant and should have been avoided. For your actions, you were

penalized and disqualified from the game. Following each of your previous

rules violations, you were warned by me and each of the jointly appointed

appeal officers that future violations would result in escalated

accountability measures. However, you have continued to flagrantly abuse rules

designated to protect yourself and your opponents from the unnecessary risk."

Burfict has three days to appeal. Any appeal would be heard by either Derrick

Brooks or James Thrash, who are jointly appointed to hear appeals of on-field

player discipline.

Burfict's helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Jack Doyle, who was on one knee

near midfield after catching a 5-yard pass, took place Sunday with 11:34 left

in the second quarter.

Burfict has amassed more than $4 million in on-field conduct fines during a

turbulent seven-year stretch with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2012-18.

The 29-year-old Burfict was suspended by the NFL to start both the 2016 and

2017 seasons for violation of player-safety policies, and again in 2018 for

violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

"It's a tough decision, it's a tough call. I think it was a flag," Raiders

coach Jon Gruden said of the play in question on Sunday. "It was very

well-documented that the league was going to review those plays this year in

New York City. So, that's what happened and I'll wait to hear what their

reasoning was. But it was a penalty, he went in there with his head down, it

was called and, unfortunately for us, it was an ejection."

Burfict has recorded 18 tackles in four games with the Raiders since signing a

one-year, $5 million contract in March.

--Field Level Media