NFL bars Hunt from Browns facility during suspension

League spokesman Brian McCarthy told Cleveland.com that the running back is

barred from the Browns facility during his entire suspension, which begins

Sunday and ends after the Browns play the Denver Broncos on Nov. 3.

Hunt, 24, signed with the Browns on Feb. 11, about two and a half months after

being cut by Kansas City. The Chiefs parted ways with their leading rusher

after a video surfaced of him kicking and shoving a woman at a Cleveland

hotel.

A third-round pick out of Toledo in 2017, Hunt rushed for 2,151 yards and 15

touchdowns and caught 79 passes for 833 yards and 10 scores in 27 games with

the Chiefs. He won the NFL rushing title and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie

with 1,327 yards.

--Field Level Media