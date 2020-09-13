ESPN's Adam Schefter said Sunday that NFL Films collected "multichannel

surround audio recordings" from stadiums throughout the league over the past

four years that have been made available to broadcast partners.

The edited and catalogued game-day sounds give the broadcast options to

include sounds unique to each venue, such as New York Jets fans chanting the

familiar "J-E-T-S Jets! Jets! Jets" at MetLife Stadium.

Of the 13 home games on Sunday's schedule, only the Jacksonville Jaguars will

play before fans. They will host the Colts, with veteran quarterback Philip

Rivers making his Indianapolis debut, with no more than 25 percent of the

approximately 67,000 seats at TIAA Bank Field filled.

--Field Level Media

