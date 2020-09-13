ESPN's Adam Schefter said Sunday that NFL Films collected "multichannel
surround audio recordings" from stadiums throughout the league over the past
four years that have been made available to broadcast partners.
The edited and catalogued game-day sounds give the broadcast options to
include sounds unique to each venue, such as New York Jets fans chanting the
familiar "J-E-T-S Jets! Jets! Jets" at MetLife Stadium.
Of the 13 home games on Sunday's schedule, only the Jacksonville Jaguars will
play before fans. They will host the Colts, with veteran quarterback Philip
Rivers making his Indianapolis debut, with no more than 25 percent of the
approximately 67,000 seats at TIAA Bank Field filled.
--Field Level Media