NFL can reopen facilities next week if protocols met

The NFL will allow facilities to be reopened on Tuesday by teams that are permitted to do so under state and local regulations, but only for specific personnel.

The league prohibited coaching staffs from the team facilities during the

"Phase 1" reopening in a memo sent by commissioner Roger Goodell to team

executives and general managers on Friday.

Teams can have only 50 percent of their staff in the facility at a time and no

more than 75 people. Players are prohibited from team facilities unless they

are undergoing treatment or rehabilitation.

"This first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our

ability to operate safely and effectively, even in the current environment,"

Goodell wrote. "After we implement this first phase, and as more states and

localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect

that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to

return to club facilities in a relatively short time."

All team facilities were ordered shut down as of March 25 due to the

coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with reporters on a conference call last Saturday, Pittsburgh

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said "the day is coming" when team facilities will

reopen, but added that all teams should open their doors at the same time,

regardless of the difference in local restrictions.

"I prescribe to the approach of competitive fairness within our game, and that

is everybody gets an opportunity," Tomlin said, according to ESPN. "Our game

is extremely competitive. It's one of the things that make football at this

level so attractive to our fans. I'm committed to preserving and protecting

that, and so all teams getting an opportunity to start on the same footing is

a core element of that."

--Field Level Media

