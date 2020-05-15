American Football

NFL can reopen facilities next week if protocols met

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The NFL will allow facilities to be reopened on Tuesday by teams that are permitted to do so under state and local regulations, but only for specific personnel.

The league prohibited coaching staffs from the team facilities during the
"Phase 1" reopening in a memo sent by commissioner Roger Goodell to team
executives and general managers on Friday.

Teams can have only 50 percent of their staff in the facility at a time and no
more than 75 people. Players are prohibited from team facilities unless they
are undergoing treatment or rehabilitation.

American Football

Seahawks' Dunbar says witnesses exonerate him of armed robbery charges

29 MINUTES AGO

"This first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our
ability to operate safely and effectively, even in the current environment,"
Goodell wrote. "After we implement this first phase, and as more states and
localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect
that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to
return to club facilities in a relatively short time."

All team facilities were ordered shut down as of March 25 due to the
coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with reporters on a conference call last Saturday, Pittsburgh
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said "the day is coming" when team facilities will
reopen, but added that all teams should open their doors at the same time,
regardless of the difference in local restrictions.

"I prescribe to the approach of competitive fairness within our game, and that
is everybody gets an opportunity," Tomlin said, according to ESPN. "Our game
is extremely competitive. It's one of the things that make football at this
level so attractive to our fans. I'm committed to preserving and protecting
that, and so all teams getting an opportunity to start on the same footing is
a core element of that."

--Field Level Media

American Football

League to outline plan to improve racial diversity in coaching, manager roles-source

AN HOUR AGO
American Football

Saints' Payton: NFL was unprepared for PI replay

9 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

American Football

Seahawks' Dunbar says witnesses exonerate him of armed robbery charges

29 MINUTES AGO
American Football

League to outline plan to improve racial diversity in coaching, manager roles-source

AN HOUR AGO
American Football

Saints' Payton: NFL was unprepared for PI replay

9 HOURS AGO
American Football

Arrest warrants issued for NFL players over armed robbery allegations

12 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
American Football

Kaepernick explains decision to snub NFL session

00:01:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Patriots honoured with parade in Boston

00:00:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Lady Gaga jumps off stage during Super Bowl half-time show

00:00:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Tom Brady urges New England Patriots to seize Super Bowl glory in Texas

00:01:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Geraint Thomas on lockdown life and why the Tour will be more exciting than ever

YESTERDAY AT 14:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:00
Play Icon
Premier League

Man Utd players to donate 30 per cent of wages to NHS

03/04/2020 AT 13:33
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Premier League

Giroud starts, Abraham on bench for Chelsea v Leicester City

18/08/2019 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Tour de France

Bernal makes history with Tour triumph as Ewan wins on Champs-Elysees

28/07/2019 AT 19:20
Premier League

Guendouzi: Arsenal can win the league this season

15/08/2018 AT 11:15
Football

Former Wigan defender Steve Gohouri found dead

02/01/2016 AT 15:32
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLeague to outline plan to improve racial diversity in coaching, manager roles-source
Next articleSeahawks' Dunbar says witnesses exonerate him of armed robbery charges