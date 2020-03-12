NFL cancels spring meeting; draft remains on schedule

NFL Network first reported the change in schedule, which is expected to shift

rules conversations and a meeting of the NFL's Competition Committee to a

scheduled meeting in May.

The spring meeting is typically attended by all coaches and general managers,

with discussions about rules proposals and issues central to competition.

Additional adjustments and changes to pass interference and replay reviews of

that penalty were part of the agenda.

The NFL has not moved the draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las

Vegas with multiple major casinos used as staging areas.

According to the Washington Post, the draft is expected to be held as

scheduled but could become a television-only event, with a variety of options

being considered.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that he believes the NFL

will make the right decision with safety in mind. The NFL said earlier this

week that it was in contact with the World Health Organization regarding

protocol and any necessary contingencies.

Several conferences scheduled for the weeks before the draft in Las Vegas have

been postponed or canceled.

