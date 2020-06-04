NFL coaches allowed to return to facilities on Friday

NFL coaches can return to work at team facilities beginning Friday, more than two months after their offices were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a memo sent to teams, the NFL said members of the coaching staff will count
toward the number of employees who can be in the building, which is capped at
100.
The coaches' return is conditional on state and local guidelines. NFL
Network's Ian Rapoport said the league anticipates only the San Francisco
49ers will not have local clearance to return on Friday. Rapoport added, "The
team is aware and supportive of the plan and has been in communication with
its local authorities to obtain all necessary permissions when available.
Additionally, personnel will be tested for the coronavirus.
"We will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of COVID-19
testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players
returning to club facilities," the memo read, according to Pro Football Talk.
Coaches, and any staff, who fall into a high-risk category for COVID-19
because of age or underlying conditions were encouraged in the league memo to
seek guidance from the team or personal physicians should they have any
concerns.
For now, facilities remain off limits for players who aren't undergoing
treatment for injuries.
--Field Level Media