NFL coaches allowed to return to facilities on Friday

NFL coaches can return to work at team facilities beginning Friday, more than two months after their offices were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo sent to teams, the NFL said members of the coaching staff will count

toward the number of employees who can be in the building, which is capped at

100.

The coaches' return is conditional on state and local guidelines. NFL

Network's Ian Rapoport said the league anticipates only the San Francisco

49ers will not have local clearance to return on Friday. Rapoport added, "The

team is aware and supportive of the plan and has been in communication with

its local authorities to obtain all necessary permissions when available.

American Football Drew Brees apologises for kneeling comments 3 HOURS AGO

Additionally, personnel will be tested for the coronavirus.

"We will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of COVID-19

testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players

returning to club facilities," the memo read, according to Pro Football Talk.

Coaches, and any staff, who fall into a high-risk category for COVID-19

because of age or underlying conditions were encouraged in the league memo to

seek guidance from the team or personal physicians should they have any

concerns.

For now, facilities remain off limits for players who aren't undergoing

treatment for injuries.

--Field Level Media

Play Icon

American Football Saints safety Malcom Jenkins ‘hurt’ by Drew Brees comments: ‘I can’t let this slide’ 6 HOURS AGO