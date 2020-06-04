American Football

NFL coaches allowed to return to facilities on Friday

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
3 minutes ago | Updated a few seconds ago

NFL coaches can return to work at team facilities beginning Friday, more than two months after their offices were shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo sent to teams, the NFL said members of the coaching staff will count
toward the number of employees who can be in the building, which is capped at
100.

The coaches' return is conditional on state and local guidelines. NFL
Network's Ian Rapoport said the league anticipates only the San Francisco
49ers will not have local clearance to return on Friday. Rapoport added, "The
team is aware and supportive of the plan and has been in communication with
its local authorities to obtain all necessary permissions when available.

American Football

Drew Brees apologises for kneeling comments

3 HOURS AGO

Additionally, personnel will be tested for the coronavirus.

"We will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of COVID-19
testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players
returning to club facilities," the memo read, according to Pro Football Talk.

Coaches, and any staff, who fall into a high-risk category for COVID-19
because of age or underlying conditions were encouraged in the league memo to
seek guidance from the team or personal physicians should they have any
concerns.

For now, facilities remain off limits for players who aren't undergoing
treatment for injuries.

--Field Level Media

Play Icon
American Football

Saints safety Malcom Jenkins ‘hurt’ by Drew Brees comments: ‘I can’t let this slide’

6 HOURS AGO
American Football

Cowboys QB Prescott pledges $1 mln to improve police training

12 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

American Football

Drew Brees apologises for kneeling comments

3 HOURS AGO
American Football

Cowboys QB Prescott pledges $1 mln to improve police training

12 HOURS AGO
American Football

LeBron, NFL players rip Brees after comments about kneeling

13 HOURS AGO
American Football

LeBron, NFL players rip Brees after comments about kneeling

15 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
American Football

Saints safety Malcom Jenkins ‘hurt’ by Drew Brees comments: ‘I can’t let this slide’

00:00:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Kaepernick explains decision to snub NFL session

00:01:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Patriots honoured with parade in Boston

00:00:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Lady Gaga jumps off stage during Super Bowl half-time show

00:00:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Tennis

Federer isolation volley challenge goes viral on social media

09/04/2020 AT 13:34
Premier League

Sterling leads the line for City, Hazard up top for Chelsea

08/12/2018 AT 17:01
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Formula E

Junior electric single-seater revealed

15/03/2017 AT 14:43
Serie A

Juventus must not put too much pressure on Pogba, club legend warns

07/09/2015 AT 08:06
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleDrew Brees apologises for kneeling comments