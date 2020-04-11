NFL committee recommends ending PI replay reviews

The league's competition committee made the recommendation Friday. A final

decision will be made at the owners meeting scheduled for May 19-20 in Marina

del Rey, Calif.

The option to have a second look at potential pass-interference calls was

sparked by a blown ruling that likely cost the New Orleans Saints a trip to

the Super Bowl at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman clearly interfered with New Orleans

receiver Tommylee Lewis on a play that would have given the Saints a first

down with an opportunity to run out the clock for a victory. However, no call

was made, and Los Angeles went on to win 26-23 in overtime.

The competition committee also decided not to put forward the proposal of a

"sky judge," an eighth official who sits in the press box and can correct any

obvious missed calls.

Two rule-change proposals were endorsed by the committee:

--Increasing "defenseless player" protection for kickoff returners or punt

returners in possession of the ball before they can avoid pending contact.

--Banning clock manipulation by committing multiple dead-ball fouls.

The later recommendation is a response to a tactic employed by the Tennessee

Titans in their Jan. 4 playoff win over the Patriots. New England also used

the tactic against the New York Jets on Oct. 21.

Several other proposed rule changes were made by teams.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens want to see a "booth umpire" and

a "Senior Technology Advisor to the Referee" (STAR) added to officiating

crews.

The Miami Dolphins are requesting that the defense be granted the option to

have the game clock start on the referee's signal following declined penalties

on the offense in late-half and late-game situations.

The Philadelphia Eagles put forth three recommendations: modifying the rules

banning blindside blocks, making permanent the review of scoring plays,

turnovers negated by a penalty and extra-point attempts, and pushing overtime

back to the previous 15-minute length from the current 10-minute length.

--Field Level Media