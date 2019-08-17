NFL conditionally reinstates Patriots WR Gordon

Gordon will be able to rejoin the New England Patriots on Sunday and is

eligible to play in the regular season.

Gordon was suspended on Dec. 20 for violating the terms of his previous

reinstatement under the NFL substance abuse policy.

"We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally,"

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Everyone shares in that

hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh

acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him."

The NFL said that Gordon won't play in New England's Aug. 22 preseason game

against the Carolina Panthers because he hasn't had "sufficient conditioning

and practice."

After breaking into the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and making the

Pro Bowl after the 2013 season, Gordon missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons

due to suspensions related to substance abuse.

Gordon played in five games in 2017 after being reinstated. He played one game

for Cleveland last year before being traded to the Patriots in September.

In 12 games last season, Gordon caught 41 passes for 737 yards and four

touchdowns.

Gordon has played in just 52 NFL games while battling substance-abuse issues.

He has 220 receptions for 3,826 yards and 19 touchdowns.

--Field Level Media