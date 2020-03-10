NFL contemplating plans for draft, league meetings

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ESPN that owners still are scheduled to

meet in Palm Beach, Fla., for annual spring meetings March 29-April 1. The NFL

draft, scheduled for April 23-25, remains on track to be held in Sin City.

"We will continue to monitor and share guidance as the situation warrants and

as our experts recommend," McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the World Health Organization (WHO) is advising the NFL on best

practices, and alterations to any planned events would be made in conjunction

with WHO's guidance.

