NFL creates rule exception for Oakley's helmet shield

As part of the deal, Oakley's Prizm Clear shield will be available for players

to wear for this upcoming season. The Prizm Clear has only a slight color

tint.

The NFL rulebook says tinted eye shields may only be worn if the league

approves a request after being supplied medical documentation. However, the

Prizm Clear shield is an approved exception.

Oakley has produced helmet shields for over 20 years. The brand signed 2018

NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes II earlier this year in its first ever endorsement

deal with an NFL player.

