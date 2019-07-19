NFL declines to punish Chiefs WR Hill

Hill pleaded guilty to an assault and battery charge in 2015 but a full

version of an audio recording aired recently revealed Hill denying assaulting

his fiancée.

"Based on the evidence presently available, the NFL cannot conclude that Mr.

Hill violated the Personal Conduct Policy," the statement reads.

"Accordingly, he may attend Kansas City's training camp and participate in all

club activities. He has been and will continue to be subject to conditions set

forth by the District Court, Commissioner Goodell, and the Chiefs,

which include clinical evaluation and therapeutic intervention."

The Chiefs announced in late April that Hill has been barred from team

activities. In three seasons with the Chiefs after he was a fifth-round draft

choice out of West Alabama in 2016, Hill has 223 catches for 3,255 yards and

25 touchdowns.

The Chiefs released a statement on Friday welcoming Hill back to the team for

the start of training camp next week.

"We have been informed of the decision by the National Football League that,

based on the available evidence, the league has not found that Tyreek Hill

violated the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Based on the information provided

to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to

the team at the start of training camp. The club fully supports the conditions

for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new

developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and

look forward to the start of training camp next week."

Hill released a lengthy statement on Friday.

"The last few months have been very difficult for me, especially as a father.

The false allegations reported in March were highly publicized and involved

the care of my son. I am grateful for so many things and grateful for so many

people who have supported me through this challenging time. I fully respect

and accept the NFL's decision," Hill's statement begins.

He goes on to thank fans, the Chiefs, the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell,

also praising the league for "conducting a thorough investigation."

In the recently released recording, played by 610 KCSP radio, Hill is heard

telling Crystal Espinal that he "didn't touch you in 2014."

"You f---ing ruined my life and you lied on me in 2014," Hill told Espinal.

"I'm still not over that. I didn't touch you in 2014.

"You lied on me in 2014. If you want to rewind that night, we can rewind that

night, too. You was in my house. And did I pick you up and slam you? Hell no.

I picked you up and put you out my door and after that you left."

In August 2015, eight months after his arrest, Hill entered a guilty plea to

domestic assault and battery by strangulation for allegedly punching and

choking Espinal, who was pregnant at the time.

While entering his plea, Hill told a judge that he "did something I shouldn't

have done" and that "I let my feelings take control of me," according to

ESPN's reporting.

Kansas City television station KCTV aired another audio recording, believed to

have been made as Hill and Espinal were in Dubai's international airport, that

spurred the Johnson County District Attorney's Office to take a second look at

a possible criminal case involving injuries to the couple's 3-year-old son.

The television station said it received the audio from "someone who is

concerned about the welfare of the couple's child."

When police responded to their home previously, there were signs that a crime

had been committed against the child, but the District Attorney's Office said

it would not have been able to prove who did it.

In the 11-minute audio file released in April, Espinal is heard telling Hill

that the boy said "Daddy did it,'' referring to an injury to the child's arm.

The league left the door open for potential discipline down the line, saying

"If further information becomes available through law enforcement, the pending

court proceeding, or other sources, we will promptly consider it and take all

appropriate steps at that time."

--Field Level Media