The league is investigating an incident reported by the Miami Herald in which

Brown was accused of breaking a surveillance camera and heaving a bicycle at a

security guard on October 15.

Brown, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after an eight-game suspension, is

accused in a police reported of causing the disruption in Hollywood, Fla.,

near his residence.

"The league reviews any such incident of this kind," the NFL said in a

statement.

Citing a police report it obtained, the Herald said the Oct. 15 incident

occurred in a gated community where Brown lives in Hollywood, Fla. Police

found probable cause to charge Brown, but the homeowners association did not

go forward with the case.

The police report indicated that the homeowners association president, Sylvia

Berman, worried that Brown "may retaliate against her employees," according to

the Herald.

Berman told the newspaper that it wasn't "that we're afraid of him," but that

the case wasn't big enough to pursue, and that Brown, who has a history of

on-field and off-field issues in his 11-year career, had agreed to make

restitution for the camera.

Alana Burstyn, a spokeswoman for Brown, said in a statement Monday that one of

the issues between Brown and the HOA "involved difficulties that visiting

friends and family experienced while attempting to access a visitor gate. That

and all other issues have been fully and amicably resolved, and everyone is

getting along just fine. I am not sure who is trying to promote this

narrative."

In a separate statement, Burstyn said that Brown "regrets that he lost his

cool that day and he has made amends with the HOA. ... However, he is rightly

concerned that he is routinely targeted by some people for mistreatment and

undue scrutiny because he is Antonio Brown. He wants to be a good neighbor,

good citizen and a good teammate."

In July, Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the season for

"multiple violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy," the league said in

an official statement.

In two games this season, Brown has 10 receptions for 100 yards. A seven-time

Pro Bowl selection and a four-time first-team All-Pro, Brown has 851

receptions for 11,363 yards and 75 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receptions

and yards receiving twice in his career, including in 2014, when led in each

category (129 catches for 1,698 yards).

The Buccaneers (7-3) are second in the NFC South, one-half game behind the New

Orleans Saints. Tampa Bay will host the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 23.

