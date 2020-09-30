The league has fined five coaches $100,000 and their teams $250,000 each so

far over failure to wear masks. But on Wednesday, a league memo shared by

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer warned that failing to follow protocols amid

the coronavirus pandemic could result in suspensions or the forfeiture of

picks in the draft.

The memo was signed by NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent and

distributed to team executives, general managers and coaches.

"Both our own and independent medical advisors have emphasized the need to

remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put

in place by agreement with the NFLPA as well as by state and local

governments," Vincent wrote in the memo.

"We are only through Week 3 of the season. If we are to play a full and

uninterrupted season, we all must remain committed to our efforts to mitigate

the risk of transmission of the virus. Inconsistent adherence to health and

safety protocols ... will put the 2020 season at risk."

In Tennessee, nine Titans players and staff members have tested positive for

COVID-19 since the weekend, and their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on

Sunday has been postponed. The league said it could be played Monday or

Tuesday instead.

--Field Level Media

