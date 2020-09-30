The league has fined five coaches $100,000 and their teams $250,000 each so
far over failure to wear masks. But on Wednesday, a league memo shared by
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer warned that failing to follow protocols amid
the coronavirus pandemic could result in suspensions or the forfeiture of
picks in the draft.
The memo was signed by NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent and
distributed to team executives, general managers and coaches.
"Both our own and independent medical advisors have emphasized the need to
remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put
in place by agreement with the NFLPA as well as by state and local
governments," Vincent wrote in the memo.
"We are only through Week 3 of the season. If we are to play a full and
uninterrupted season, we all must remain committed to our efforts to mitigate
the risk of transmission of the virus. Inconsistent adherence to health and
safety protocols ... will put the 2020 season at risk."
In Tennessee, nine Titans players and staff members have tested positive for
COVID-19 since the weekend, and their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on
Sunday has been postponed. The league said it could be played Monday or
Tuesday instead.
--Field Level Media