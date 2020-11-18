What had been reserved for teams that had a player, coach or staffer test

positive for COVID-19 will be the operational norm in the NFL moving forward.

"The upcoming holidays, beginning with Thanksgiving next week, will introduce

new risks of exposure that we need to address now," commissioner Roger Goodell

wrote in a memo to teams Wednesday, obtained by multiple media outlets.

American Football Report: NFL free agency to open March 17 6 HOURS AGO

"Because we have a highly sophisticated program of daily testing, we know when

the virus enters our facilities, which underscores the importance of contact

tracing and other steps to minimize close contacts within a facility," Goodell

wrote.

All but four teams have enacted intensive protocol at least once during the

season and 16 teams were under stricter measures at least twice.

Under intensive protocol:

--Facemasks must be worn at all times at team facilities, including on the

practice field.

--All meetings held virtually unless outdoors or with pre-approval for

indoors.

--All players/coaches must have a negative test from previous day to enter

facilities.

--Locker room usage discouraged on non-game days.

--Meals served on a grab-and-go basis.

--Limits put on capacity and time in weight rooms.

Intensive protocol was introduced on Oct. 1 to help teams mitigate the spread

of COVID-19.

According to the latest testing results announced by the NFL and NFLPA on

Tuesday, a total of 95 players and 175 team personnel members had tested

positive through Nov. 14 since monitoring began in August.

--Field Level Media

American Football Pro Bowl will be contested on Madden NFL 21 16 HOURS AGO