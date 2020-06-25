NFL expects training camps to open on time

The NFL has told teams they should plan for training camps to start on schedule in late July, league executive vice president/general counsel Jeff Pash told reporters Thursday.
Most teams are scheduled to report with their full rosters on July 28,
although a few coaches have alluded to rookies and quarterbacks being allowed
to report the week before.
Pash added that the preseason schedule might not proceed as planned, saying
owners are in "active discussions" about the subject and that it could be
shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Annual Hall of Fame game, ceremony moved to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic
"We expect to have some resolution relatively soon on that and will advise the
clubs at that time," he said.
The first preseason game, the Aug. 6 Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, was
canceled earlier Thursday. Each team has four scheduled preseason games at the
moment.
Whether fans will be present at games -- preseason or regular season -- this
fall remains to be seen, although commissioner Roger Goodell sounded
optimistic on a conference call. He said the league is planning to "get ready
for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through
our media partners."
A report by The Athletic earlier this week said the NFL would not require
uniform rules regarding attendance restrictions across the league. That could
mean that teams in states with relaxed rules would have greater home-field
advantage than teams in states with heavier restrictions.
NFL owners did approve a proposal Thursday to tarp off the first few rows of
seats at games and cover them with sponsor advertising.
The league's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, also spoke with reporters
via conference call Thursday, saying the NFL and NFL Players Association are
working on final details for "a very ambitious (coronavirus) testing program"
focused on keeping players, coaches and staff safe.
Sills was also asked about NFL players who have flaunted the NFLPA's
recommendation to avoid gathering for group workouts, particularly Tampa Bay
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He declined to reference Brady specifically
but said the league supports the NFLPA's recommendation.
"The NFLPA and the NFL are in the same exact place, which is we want whatever
makes the safest possible environment for all of our constituents, whether
they be players, coaches, trainers, medical staff (or) anyone in that team
environment," Sills said.
