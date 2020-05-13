NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

The NFL extended its virtual offseason through May 29, the league announced Wednesday.

All 32 teams received a memo notifying them of the move, which provides an

additional two weeks for players to work with team staff from home. The

virtual period initially was slated to end on Friday.

Like nearly all sporting leagues, the NFL is keeping its operations in flux as

the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The league's memo, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, includes an

extension of rules set forth in the collective bargaining agreement and

modified on April 13 to allow for virtual interaction as opposed to on-site

and on-field work.

"If a club's offseason workout program does not currently include virtual

workouts, nothing prohibits the Club from adding virtual workouts to its

program at a later date provided players are given adequate notice to prepare

for participation in the workouts," the memo read.

"All offseason workout programs must conclude by June 26. In the event Club

facilities reopen at some point in June, under protocols established by the

League in consultation with our medical advisors, the remaining on-field

portion of the program will be determined in consultation with the Joint

Committee and will be promulgated to Clubs at the earliest possible date."

--Field Level Media

