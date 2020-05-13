American Football

NFL extends virtual offseason through May 29

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The NFL extended its virtual offseason through May 29, the league announced Wednesday.

All 32 teams received a memo notifying them of the move, which provides an
additional two weeks for players to work with team staff from home. The
virtual period initially was slated to end on Friday.

Like nearly all sporting leagues, the NFL is keeping its operations in flux as
the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The league's memo, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, includes an
extension of rules set forth in the collective bargaining agreement and
modified on April 13 to allow for virtual interaction as opposed to on-site
and on-field work.

"If a club's offseason workout program does not currently include virtual
workouts, nothing prohibits the Club from adding virtual workouts to its
program at a later date provided players are given adequate notice to prepare
for participation in the workouts," the memo read.

"All offseason workout programs must conclude by June 26. In the event Club
facilities reopen at some point in June, under protocols established by the
League in consultation with our medical advisors, the remaining on-field
portion of the program will be determined in consultation with the Joint
Committee and will be promulgated to Clubs at the earliest possible date."

--Field Level Media

