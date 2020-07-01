NFL fan update: Waivers likely, Buffalo ban possible

The NFL is considering a requirement for fans to sign a COVID-19 waiver in order to attend games this season, The Athletic reported Wednesday.
And that is if they are allowed on site at all.
The state of New York issued new guidelines for pro sports on Wednesday, not
only prohibiting fans from attending games but also barring fans from
gathering outside venues. If those rules remain in place this fall, that would
mean the fabled Bills Mafia would not be allowed to tailgate ahead of Buffalo
home games in Orchard Park, N.Y.
New York's "Phase 4" regulations regarding physical distancing state, "No live
audience, fans, or spectators are allowed to attend or permitted to enter any
professional sports venue, even if an outdoor venue. Prohibit fans from
congregating outside the venue and implement a security plan to safely
disperse any individuals that gather outside of the venue."
As for the NFL's waiver, which is expected to be sent to teams next week, fans
who sign would forfeit their right to sue the league if they contracted the
coronavirus at a stadium, according to The Athletic.
The waiver is one of a few changes the league is mulling. Facemasks and
cashless operations in the stadiums are also being considered, according to
the report.
The Athletic reported signing the waiver is something that likely would be
done electronically.
The NFL is already requiring teams to put a tarp over the first six to eight
rows to provide more distance between fans and the players. Also, teams will
be able to set their own stadium capacity to allow for adherence to state and
local laws regarding large gatherings amid the pandemic.
