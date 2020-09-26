Collins is appealing the fine, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Referee Alex Kemp ejected Collins from the Week 1 game in the second quarter

after Collins lowered the crown of his helmet and gently bumped into Kemp's

chest.

It appeared that Collins was trying to demonstrate what had happened during

the previous play, when Bears running back David Montgomery lowered his head

into Collins. Kemp said after the game it was "unnecessary contact."

Collins, 30, signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Lions in

March.

He had two tackles against the Bears and added five tackles, two tackles for

loss and one sack in last Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and 2015 Pro Bowl selection with New England,

Collins has 582 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles and 10 interceptions in

98 career games with the Patriots (2013-16, 2019), Cleveland Browns (2016-18)

and Lions.

