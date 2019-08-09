NFL Fixtures

NFL Fixtures
By Reuters

1 hour ago

Aug 9 (OPTA) - NFL schedules for this weekend Friday, August 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh (1930/2330) Minnesota at New Orleans (2000/0000) Saturday, August 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Cincinnati at Kansas City (2000/0000) LA Rams at Oakland (2000/0000) Dallas at San Francisco (2100/0100)

