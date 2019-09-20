NFL Fixtures

Sep 20 (OPTA) - NFL schedules for this weekend Sunday, September 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Cincinnati at Buffalo (1300/1700) Detroit at Philadelphia (1300/1700) NY Jets at New England (1300/1700) Oakland at Minnesota (1300/1700) Baltimore at Kansas City (1300/1700) Atlanta at Indianapolis (1300/1700) Denver at Green Bay (1300/1700) Miami at Dallas (1300/1700) NY Giants at Tampa Bay (1605/2005) Carolina at Arizona (1605/2005) Pittsburgh at San Francisco (1625/2025) New Orleans at Seattle (1625/2025) Houston at LA Chargers (1625/2025) LA Rams at Cleveland (2020/0020) Monday, September 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Washington (2015/0015)