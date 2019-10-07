NFL Fixtures

Oct 7 (OPTA) - NFL schedules for this week Monday, October 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland at San Francisco (2015/0015) Thursday, October 10 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Giants at New England (2020/0020) Sunday, October 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Carolina at Tampa Bay (0930/1330) Washington at Miami (1300/1700) Philadelphia at Minnesota (1300/1700) Houston at Kansas City (1300/1700) New Orleans at Jacksonville (1300/1700) Seattle at Cleveland (1300/1700) Cincinnati at Baltimore (1300/1700) San Francisco at LA Rams (1605/2005) Atlanta at Arizona (1605/2005) Dallas at NY Jets (1625/2025) Tennessee at Denver (1625/2025) Pittsburgh at LA Chargers (2020/0020)

Oct 7 (OPTA) - NFL schedules for this week Monday, October 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland at San Francisco (2015/0015) Thursday, October 10 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Giants at New England (2020/0020) Sunday, October 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Carolina at Tampa Bay (0930/1330) Washington at Miami (1300/1700) Philadelphia at Minnesota (1300/1700) Houston at Kansas City (1300/1700) New Orleans at Jacksonville (1300/1700) Seattle at Cleveland (1300/1700) Cincinnati at Baltimore (1300/1700) San Francisco at LA Rams (1605/2005) Atlanta at Arizona (1605/2005) Dallas at NY Jets (1625/2025) Tennessee at Denver (1625/2025) Pittsburgh at LA Chargers (2020/0020)