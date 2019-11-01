NFL Fixtures

Nov 1 (OPTA) - NFL schedules for this weekend Sunday, November 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Houston at Jacksonville (1030/1430) Chicago at Philadelphia (1400/1800) Indianapolis at Pittsburgh (1400/1800) NY Jets at Miami (1400/1800) Minnesota at Kansas City (1400/1800) Tennessee at Carolina (1400/1800) Washington at Buffalo (1400/1800) Tampa Bay at Seattle (1705/2105) Detroit at Oakland (1705/2105) Green Bay at LA Chargers (1725/2125) Cleveland at Denver (1725/2125) New England at Baltimore (2120/0120) Monday, November 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas at NY Giants (2115/0115)