NFL Fixtures

Nov 8 (OPTA) - NFL schedules for this weekend Sunday, November 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Atlanta at New Orleans (1300/1800) Detroit at Chicago (1300/1800) NY Giants at NY Jets (1300/1800) Kansas City at Tennessee (1300/1800) Arizona at Tampa Bay (1300/1800) Baltimore at Cincinnati (1300/1800) Buffalo at Cleveland (1300/1800) Miami at Indianapolis (1605/2105) Carolina at Green Bay (1625/2125) LA Rams at Pittsburgh (1625/2125) Minnesota at Dallas (2020/0120) Monday, November 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Seattle at San Francisco (2015/0115)