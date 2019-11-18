NFL Fixtures

Nov 18 (OPTA) - NFL schedules for this week Monday, November 18 schedules (EST/GMT) Kansas City at LA Chargers (2015/0115) Thursday, November 21 schedules (EST/GMT) Indianapolis at Houston (2020/0120) Sunday, November 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Denver at Buffalo (1300/1800) NY Giants at Chicago (1300/1800) Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (1300/1800) Miami at Cleveland (1300/1800) Tampa Bay at Atlanta (1300/1800) Carolina at New Orleans (1300/1800) Detroit at Washington (1300/1800) Oakland at NY Jets (1300/1800) Seattle at Philadelphia (1300/1800) Jacksonville at Tennessee (1605/2105) Dallas at New England (1625/2125) Green Bay at San Francisco (2020/0120)