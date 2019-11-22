NFL Fixtures

Nov 22 (OPTA) - NFL schedules for this weekend Sunday, November 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Denver at Buffalo (1300/1800) NY Giants at Chicago (1300/1800) Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (1300/1800) Miami at Cleveland (1300/1800) Tampa Bay at Atlanta (1300/1800) Carolina at New Orleans (1300/1800) Detroit at Washington (1300/1800) Oakland at NY Jets (1300/1800) Seattle at Philadelphia (1300/1800) Jacksonville at Tennessee (1605/2105) Dallas at New England (1625/2125) Green Bay at San Francisco (2020/0120) Monday, November 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Baltimore at LA Rams (2015/0115)