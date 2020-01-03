NFL Fixtures
Jan 3 (OPTA) - NFL schedules for this weekend Saturday, January 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Buffalo at Houston (1635/2135) Tennessee at New England (2015/0115) Sunday, January 5 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota at New Orleans (1305/1805) Seattle at Philadelphia (1640/2140)
