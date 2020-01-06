NFL Fixtures
Jan 6 (OPTA) - NFL schedules for this week Saturday, January 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota at San Francisco (1635/2135) Tennessee at Baltimore (2015/0115) Sunday, January 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Houston at Kansas City (1505/2005) Seattle at Green Bay (1840/2340)
Jan 6 (OPTA) - NFL schedules for this week Saturday, January 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota at San Francisco (1635/2135) Tennessee at Baltimore (2015/0115) Sunday, January 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Houston at Kansas City (1505/2005) Seattle at Green Bay (1840/2340)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react